Twin sisters celebrate their 100th birthday with whimsical photo shoot in Brazil

Brazilian twin sisters Maria Pignaton Pontin and Paulina Pignaton Pandolfi celebrated turning 100 on May 24 with a whimsical photo shoot. (Photo: Provided to ABC News by Camila Lima Photography)

Twin sisters in Brazil will celebrate their 100th birthday later this month and to mark the momentous occasion, a photographer captured them in a whimsical photo shoot.

Camila Lima, of Cariacica, Brazil, told ABC News that she heard about Maria Pignaton Pontin and Paulina Pignaton Pandolfi after seeing a report on her local news.

The photographer said she regularly takes photos of older couples "as a way to inspire young couples." She decided to reach out to the sisters, who live in Ibiraçu, Brazil, hoping they'd participate in a photo shoot to mark their milestone birthdays.

They immediately agreed.

Lima, 28, said the two-hour photo shoot on Monday included hair styling, makeup application and pink and blue matching dresses. She added that the two sisters "were all excited."

"They did everything I asked and did not complain about tiredness," the photographer said, noting that both were "very happy and satisfied" with the finished photo shoot.

It's a great present for the twins and their big family.

Pandolfi has six children, 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, while Pontin has five children, 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, according to Brazil's Gazeta News.

The twins plan to celebrate with their large family on May 20, the newspaper added.

