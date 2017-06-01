New reality show features seven 'sidechicks' of the Queen City

(Courtesy The Real SideChicks of Charlotte)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Move over housewives, the side chicks are here and are already creating quite a buzz in the Queen City.

A new reality television show is being filmed in Charlotte called "The Real SideChicks of Charlotte" and features seven "side chick" women.

Show creators told NBC Charlotte the series is about women who are "side chicks and proud of it."

"This show is based around the side chicks perspective, using men for money the same way men use them," Pete Pitrelli said. "These women have no desire to be wives/main chicks, they are perfectly okay with their positions and want nothing more than to have fun."

Say hello to Lynette #rsoc #hateitorloveit #🎁 A post shared by The Real Sidechicks Of Clt (@therealsidechicksofcharlotte) on May 31, 2017 at 4:55am PDT

Jullisa killed her shoot!!! #rsoc #hateitorloveit #sidechick #🎁 A post shared by The Real Sidechicks Of Clt (@therealsidechicksofcharlotte) on May 30, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

Brittany killed her shoot!!! #🎁 #rsoc #hateitorloveit A post shared by The Real Sidechicks Of Clt (@therealsidechicksofcharlotte) on May 30, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

According to show creator David Paul, filming is currently taking place all around Charlotte.

"We just shot a scene uptown at 'The Stache House,'" Paul said.

Although the show creators couldn't reveal who the "sidechicks" are dating, they say the show is packed with drama.

Paul told NBC Charlotte they are currently in negotiations with multiple networks for where the show will eventually air.

Trailers for the show have been posted to social media and are creating a stir on social media.

Show Ain't Even Dropped Yet And I Already Got A Favorite 😂😍🙌🏾 #RSOC #BaeGotHands 👊🏾 — Mel Silas (@MelSilas) June 1, 2017

Nahhhh this can't be real. Say it ain't so! #rsoc 😫😑 — Tyla (@AlytEsilat33) June 1, 2017

Who Ready For "The Real Side Chicks Of Charlotte" ?#RSOC #RealSideChicksOfCharlotte — TheRoccOff (@TheRoccOff) June 1, 2017

Please tell me "Real Sidechicks of Charlotte" isn't a real thing. Don't do this to my city, please Lord. #rsoc — Terrence McDaniel (@terrence_mcd) June 1, 2017

© 2017 WCNC.COM