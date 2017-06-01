WHAS
Lacey shorts for men are here and the internet doesn't know what to think

Andie Judson, WCNC 2:29 PM. EDT June 01, 2017

Move over rompers, there's a new sheriff in town.

Just weeks after the "bro romper" caused an uproar on the internet, a new fashion style for men is trending. Introducing the lace shorts.

On Monday, the Instagram account Sparkie Baby Official uploaded a photo of three gentlemen from the waist down wearing pink, blue and green lace shorts.

 

 

"#LaceyShorts for men are here. Would you wear these gentlemen? Ladies would you like to see your boyfriend or husband rock one of these? #male fashion," the post's caption read.

The responses to the new style has been mixed. 

"If I see someone wearing these, I'm running them over with my car," Steve Conley commented on the post in response. 

Other Instagram users commented asking where they could buy a pair. What are your thoughts on the lacey shorts? 

