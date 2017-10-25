This anti-bullying PSA from Burger King will leave you in tears

When you think of Burger King, you generally think of flame-broiled burgers.
But a recent viral video from the fast-food chain has many on the internet talking.
Burger King released this anti-bullying PSA to help promote the Whopper Jr., and it's surprisingly moving and effective.
The PSA features a high school junior being bullied in one of their restaurants and a cashier "bullying" a Whopper Jr. The idea was to see which bullying customers would report more.
