The Rant: June26, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Reality TV show follows search of Clarksville shooting suspect
-
One person injured in Hurstbourne shooting
-
Two women charged in murder appear in court
-
3 young people from Louisville killed in Ohio crash
-
2 dead in shooting at 24th and Jefferson
-
Woman attacked, beaten by stranger after road incident
-
Five Questions with Officer Jason Moseley
-
Neighbors shook up one day after robbery turns deadly
-
Woman speaks about assault on Chestnut Street
-
LMPD investigating deadly shooting of teen
More Stories
-
Teen stabbed in Portland neighborhood, police sayJun 26, 2017, 6:22 p.m.
-
GOP leaders add penalty for lapsed coverage to health billJun 26, 2017, 4:44 p.m.
-
Mayor asks California A.G. to lift travel ban for LouisvilleJun 26, 2017, 4:31 p.m.