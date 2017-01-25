The Rant: Jan. 25, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Leader says culture of fear must change
-
Accuweather: Tuesday night
-
Utica council postpones police chief hearing
-
Safe Place designation has Ind. business buzzing
-
Man charged with murder in 6-year-old's death
-
Est. 80,000 vehicles cross toll bridges every weekday
-
On Your Side: Parking lot safety & security
-
Family holds vigil for 2-year-old Borden, Ind. boy
-
App of the week: Nasa
More Stories
-
JCPS officials respond to bus monitor concernsJan 25, 2017, 5:57 p.m.
-
UofL releases their response to NCAA about Pitino's…Jan 25, 2017, 5:08 p.m.
-
Trump orders clamp down on immigrant 'sanctuary…Jan 25, 2017, 1:40 p.m.