The Rant: Gas prices, United settlement and bike lanes

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fidget Spinners: The new quiet distraction
-
Threat for severe weather
-
T.G. talks warmer temps
-
Comedian Jeanne Robertson breaks our funny bones
-
Proffitt Report: "Prayer" music video seeks to unify
-
John Schnatter resigns from UofL athletics board
-
Crosby parents plan to take legal action after assault
-
Operation Ice Breaker leads to 41 arrests
-
Final sentencing in Ne'Riah Miller trial
-
Verify: Is there a risk with ride-sharing apps?
More Stories
-
Severe threat tonight, then flooding possible overnightFeb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.
-
Kentucky Derby Festival prepared for weatherApr 28, 2017, 6:45 p.m.
-
Russell residents call for more officers after…Apr 28, 2017, 7:02 p.m.