WATCH: Target employee goes viral in dance video

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Dancing to the beat of the music. Check out this Target employee enjoying his time on the clock.

The video of Chase Carlson in Iowa has gone viral.

He's dancing to the song "Juju On That Beat".

Chase posted the video on his Facebook page back in November.

So far he's gotten more than 3 million "likes."

Since the video has gone viral the 24-year- old said he has gotten all kinds of offers including a chance to be on Survivor.

He says he declined that offer.

