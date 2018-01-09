Principal is a ‘'hero'' with snow day video

(Photo: Union Pointe Academy/Facebook)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Due to slick roads on Monday several schools in the Bluegrass delayed or canceled classes.

Most of them told students, there was no school over social media. One principal, Chad Caddell—the principal at Union Point Academy in Florence, Ky., took it to the next level.

You might recognize that tune, he remixed the popular song, “Hero” by pop diva Mariah Carey and posted it on the school's Facebook page.

That video has been watched more than 392,000 times on Facebook. Students at Union Point went back to school on Tuesday, we're sure they all thanked their principal for the snow day - and the great video.

