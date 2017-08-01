NASA job posting: Protect the planets on a six-figure salary!

Job description: Defend Earth and other planets
Pay: $124,406 to $187,000 plus benefits
Title: Planetary Protection Officer
Employer: NASA
Sounds like fake news, right? We put our Verify fact checkers on the case and they discovered it’s the real deal, and the job is posted here.
But it’s not quite as sexy as it sounds.
The job was created as part of the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 to protect planets and other celestial bodies from contamination by explorers – human and otherwise.
You do get secret security clearance, but you don’t get to battle aliens or brandish high-tech weapons (that we know of).
You won’t be traveling to other planets, but frequent travel is part of the job description. And since it's part of an international mission, you'll probably get to visit space centers around the world.
Before you get ready to fire off that resume, you need to know a few of the out-of-this-world requirements:
- Advanced degree in physical science, engineering or mathematics
- Advanced knowledge of planetary protection
- Demonstrated experience planning, executing or overseeing elements of space programs of national significance
- Demonstrated diplomatic skills
- At least one year of experience as a top-level civilian government employee
Still interested? Earthlings have until August 14 to apply.
