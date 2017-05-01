April's baby giraffe finally given a name

Courtesy Animal Adventure Park

HARPURSVILLE, NY -- The day has finally arrived.

April the giraffe’s baby boy was officially given a name: Tajiri.

You can call him "Taj," for short.

That was the result of a nationwide naming vote where the public picked "Alyssa's choice." That gave one of the giraffe's best-known caretakers the opportunity to select whichever name she liked most.

Animal Adventure Park revealed his name at 8:30 a.m. Monday on Good Morning America.

The nine other options for Tajiri's name were:

- Apollo

- Geoffrey

- Gio

- Harpur

- Noah

- Ollie

- Patch

- Patches

- Unity

April became a social media sensation earlier this year as millions anxiously waited to watch her give birth. That moment came last month.

