More women are finding careers in funeral homes

Emma Keffer, right front, joined the family business with her sister Grace Keffer Ireland, front left. Behind the duo from left are their parents Kristine and Joseph, and their grandfather, John. (Photo: Jason Plotkin, York Daily Record)

(USA Today) - Emma Keffer moved swiftly across the carpeted, muffled floors of the funeral home. The 11 a.m. service was beginning, and she needed to hit the lights.

At 22, Emma is tall like her father and a senior at Mount St. Mary's College where she's finishing up her business degree. In her free time, she takes care of her adopted horse named Captain Underpants or makes extra money house-sitting.

Beyond that, Emma can be found working at her family's funeral home in York, Pennsylvania. That's where she was on a recent winter morning, in the middle of her college holiday break.

Grace Keffer Ireland — Emma's 28-year-old sister — stood outside, her gray gloves and a long peacoat that stretched down to a pair of closed-toed heels keeping her warm against the 15-degree temperatures. Both greeted mourners with a smile and friendly "hello's."

The Keffer women grew up around death. Some of their earliest memories include sitting in a room with their mother at the funeral home as she did makeup and hair for women who had recently died.

"I don’t remember having the whole talk about it," Emma said. "I remember it being there and knowing it's part of life."

She continued, "We're not scared or afraid of the whole idea of death, but we know that people need help understanding it."

That's the role that the funeral director can play, and that's the path both Emma and Grace are on.

But while they may simply be following in the family business, the sisters' career choice reflects a bigger trend in the funeral industry.

They will be joining the ranks of more and more women across the country who are becoming funeral directors and certified crematory operators.

The scales have tipped

"I've been in the business 20 years," said Jan Smith, a funeral director in Indianapolis and a spokeswoman with the National Funeral Home Directors Association. "When I first started, there were a handful of us in the class."

She was referring to her first mortuary science school memories where there were not a lot of women.

Today, that's simply not the case. More than 60% of students are female, according to the association. And more and more women who don't belong to long-standing, generational funeral homes are joining, too.

"Women bring a level of compassion" Smith continued. "For me to sit down with a mother who lost her child, I can connect on a different level than a man can, just being a mother myself."

No longer the 'man in the black suit'

The Keffer sisters have plans to attend mortuary science school, a step that would allow them to become the third generation to work at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory. The home was started by their grandfather 50 years ago.

Grace and her husband Chris, 29, recently moved back to York County (Pa.) and took up jobs at the funeral home.

The young couple realize that the job's long hours and frequent on-call weekend schedule comes with challenges to raising a family in the future.

The sisters take pride, too, in helping families move through what can be their most difficult times, the days spent mourning combined with the business-like decisions that come with arranging a memorial service.

