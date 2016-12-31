Louisville girl's viral videos spread joy across the world

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - She's only eight years old, but a second grader from Louisville is already making quite the name for herself across the world. Audrey Nethery's videos have millions of views, and her fan base continues to grow every single day. She is all about promoting positivity, but life hasn't always been easy for Audrey.

She has a very rare bone marrow failure disorder called Diamond Black Fan Anemia (DBA).

“Her bone marrow does not make sufficient red blood cells for her to survive,” Audrey’s mom Julie Haise said.

She was born a bit premature and had a cleft palate. She was very tired and lethargic because of the condition and got her first transfusion within just a few weeks of being born. Two months later, she got diagnosed with DBA.

Audrey and her parents go to the hematology clinic every month to do blood testing. She was transfusion-dependent for the first year and a half of her life. Then, she started steroid therapy to help her produce blood. Now, Audrey’s parents are in the process of slowly weaning her off those steroids because they come with other side effects. She still has to get occasional blood transfusions and will eventually be dependent on those again as she gets older.

Haise said there’s also a good chance she will need to do growth hormones, as well.

About four years ago, several family members and friends initiated a local fundraiser. They also started the Facebook page at that time. They were hoping for just 500 likes at first. They now have more than 1.3 million.



There’s no federal funding for the condition since it’s so rare. There are only about a thousand people across the world who have it.

“It was just going to be a local thing. That was really all we expected, but with her Zumba and her karaoke and all of the shares, it went crazy,” Haise said. “You know, the fact that we’ve been able to inspire people to donate and we’ve also actually helped locate other people that have DBA- parents with small children that didn’t know there was anyone else or didn’t know where to go, so we have a community online. There’s a foundation, and we’ve been able to loop them in. She’s been able to reach so many people and spread awareness of her condition and just actually bring a lot of joy to a lot of people’s lives.”

From doing Zumba on national television to singing with celebrities to making music videos, life really is beautiful for Audrey Nethery these days.

“We’ve had an amazing year and a half of adventures, and we hope to continue raising awareness and fundraising and doing all we can to help support the community,” Haise said. “We kind of just take it with a grain of salt, and who knows, it could stop tomorrow, but we’ll still keep posting.”

“It’s really fun and cool, but it’s also exhausting,” Nethery said.

Guess that's understandable for a gal who has traveled more lately than many of us ever will. Sure, making viral videos is fun, but Nethery doesn't do it just to get fans. She's trying to raise awareness for her very rare condition and help fundraise to one day find a cure.

“We never thought of ourselves as advocates or expected to be in a position to do any advocating, but we’re happy to do it. We’re hopeful,” Haise said. “We just want to continue to raise awareness and bring people the awareness that the condition is out there. We hope for more funding and ultimately, for Audrey and all of the children and adults living with DBA, hoping for better treatment and one day a cure.”

They’re hopeful and excited for a future that really seems limitless at this point. Nethery is already planning to make more videos and even thinking about what she'd like to be when she grows up.

“Either a paleontologist or a singer,” Nethery said.

She's still got a few years to decide if she'll go for the bones or stick with belting it. Until then, Nethery will continue doing what she does best, bringing a little more joy to the world she's making better each and every day.

“It makes me feel good, and it makes them feel good. When they feel good, it makes me happy,” Nethery said.

