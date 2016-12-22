LMPD officers, former UofL basketball player give back across Louisville

Some Louisville Metro Police Department officers handed out gift cards to Kroger shoppers on Dec. 22 in Portland.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- As the countdown to Christmas dwindles, the season of giving is in full swing and on Thursday the spirit of giving back could be felt throughout the city of Louisville in more ways than one.

It was a morning filled with smiles as Portland Kroger shoppers got a surprise visit from LMPD officers armed with thousands of dollars in gift cards for senior shoppers.

“Police officer came up and gave us a gift certificate to Kroger and I appreciate it. I appreciate the police department too,” said Jimmy Walace, who received a gift card from a police officer.

Coming off a tough, violent year, the officers say the goal was to shed a bright light on the police department, the community and to strengthen relations as the New Year approaches.

“I believe we'll continue to build that relationship that LMPD has strived for all this year and years to come and in years before,” said LMPD Officer Roger Collins.

Across town, at Norton Children's Hospital, former UofL basketball star Luke Hancock was also doing his part to spread Christmas cheer. He handed out brand new toys collected through former UofL player Kyle’s Kuric's foundation, Kyle's Korner for Kids, brightening the holidays for children who may be spending Christmas a little differently this year.

Going room to room, Hancock delivered gifts and smiles to both patients and their families.

“They make it really special you know they take their time out of their busy holiday schedule to come see the kids who are you know, struggling,” said Joann Hughes whose 9-year-old daughter, Alexa, is battling ovarian cancer.

Alexa got a visit from Hancock Thursday morning as well as a signed basketball.

“To get to bring some toys to these kids and get them smiling a little bit especially around this time of year, it's pretty special,” said Hancock.

Whether it's police officers handing out a gift card or a former UofL basketball star handing out a toy, it's not hard to find people in this compassionate city spreading cheer and giving back so that everyone can call Christmas the most wonderful time of the year.



