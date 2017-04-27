Johnny Depp surprises theme park riders as Captain Jack Sparrow

Many of us are big fans of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride at Disney World. The animatronic pirates, including Captain Jack Sparrow, almost look real life, don't they?
Well, some riders at Disneyland in California got a big surprise when Johnny Depp reprised his iconic movie role of the swashbucking captain at the Pirates ride Wednesday night.
According to ABC7 in Los Angeles, Deep interacted with people on the ride to promote the next movie in the pirates series "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales", which hits movie theaters May 26.
It's not everyday that you come to Disneyland and see Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in the pirates attraction surprising fans and having their reactions recorded lol. 😂 Due to the popularity of this video and comments, we can't respond but We give our consent to repost with credit to those of you asking. 📸 To everyone else asking, this wasn't a known event. It was a surprise and yes Johnny Depp really did dress up as Captain Jack Sparrow and was talking to guests. They were filming boats interacting with him and we are thinking it's new promo for the new Pirates of the Caribbean - Dead Men Tell No Tales film which is coming out May 26, 2017. °o° #PiratesOfTheCaribbean #POTC #DeadmanTellNoTales #JohnnyDepp #JackSparrow #CaptainJackSparrow #Pirates #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyGram #Disneyland #DisneylandResort #DL #DLR #HappiestPlaceOnEarth #DisneySide #GetHappier #DisneylandAnnualPass #AnnualPass #AP #DisneylandCastMember #CastMember #CM #TheDisneylandTwins
