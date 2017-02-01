Close Working out workers compensation Karl Truman on Great Day Live! Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:35 PM. EST February 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Contact Karl Truman at TrumanLaw.com or call 502-222-2222 for more legal help. You can also follow Karl on Facebook and Twitter @KarlTrumanLaw. Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Child struck, killed by vehicle in Chickasaw National signing day Bardstown officers help overdose victim Student arrested after gun found at Conway Middle First Alert Storm Team: Tuesday evening forecast Young dad dies after tooth infection Land of 10,000 Stories: Modern day 'Noah' spends decades building boat New charges against suspect in deadly crash National Museum of African American History Alleged drunk driver hits 9 pedestrians More Stories Gov. Bevin's ‘'fair chance'' order levels field for… Feb. 1, 2017, 12:45 p.m. Thunder Over Louisville Theme: ''Thunder: Local & Original'' Feb. 1, 2017, 10:05 a.m. Trump picks Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court Jan 31, 2017, 8:09 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs