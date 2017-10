WHAS Crusade for Children

The firefighters, businesses and good people of Kentucky and Indiana raised $5.5 million for the WHAS Crusade for Children this year. Crusade CEO Dawn Lee joins Terry Meiners to recognize the fire crews and businesses that showed the largest increase in their total for the 2017 Crusade. Visit WHASCrusade.org for more information.

© 2017 WHAS-TV