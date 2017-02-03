Wearing red for an important heart-to-heart

Wear Red Day for the Go Red for Women campaign encourages everyone to wear red on February 3, 2017 to bring attention to heart disease as the number-one killer of women. A healthy lifestyle can help reduce risk of heart disease, so Volare Chef Josh Moore whipped up a heart healthy red-pepper-sauced entrée. You can learn more about healthy steps you can take to reduce your risk of heart disease at GoRedforWomen.org. Post your red-dress photos on social media with #GoRedWearRed and #GoRedLouisville.
Make Chef Moore's Cast Iron Seared Salmon over Zucchini Noodles with the recipe below
Salmon
8-6oz. Portions of Salmon (filleted and skin removed)
Salt & Pepper
1 tsp. Fresh Chopped Basil
1 tsp. Fresh Chopped Italian Parsley
2 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Preheat a cast iron pan over medium heat, and coat with exvoo. Season salmon with s&p and chopped herbs, then sear salmon on both sides until crisp. Finish salmon in oven until desired temperature is reached, I recommend medium. Serve the salmon over the zucchini noodles and top with roasted pepper relish, enjoy.
Roasted Pepper Relish
2 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 tsp. Fresh Chopped Basil
½ tsp. Fresh Chopped Tarragon
¼ tsp. Fresh Chopped Mint
1 Yellow Bell Pepper (roasted, peeled and diced)
1 Red Bell Pepper (roasted, peeled and diced)
¼ tsp. Fresh Minced Garlic
S&P
Combine all ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Keep at room temperature.
Zucchini Noodles
8 medium zucchini (ran through a spiralizer)
1 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 tsp. Fresh Minced Garlic
S&P
Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan. Add the garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. Next add the zucchini noodles and cook for 3-4 minutes over high heat until tender. Make sure not to overcook.
Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs