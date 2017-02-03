Wearing red for an important heart-to-heart

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Wear Red Day for the Go Red for Women campaign encourages everyone to wear red on February 3, 2017 to bring attention to heart disease as the number-one killer of women. A healthy lifestyle can help reduce risk of heart disease, so Volare Chef Josh Moore whipped up a heart healthy red-pepper-sauced entrée. You can learn more about healthy steps you can take to reduce your risk of heart disease at GoRedforWomen.org. Post your red-dress photos on social media with #GoRedWearRed and #GoRedLouisville.

Make Chef Moore's Cast Iron Seared Salmon over Zucchini Noodles with the recipe below

Salmon

8-6oz. Portions of Salmon (filleted and skin removed)

Salt & Pepper

1 tsp. Fresh Chopped Basil

1 tsp. Fresh Chopped Italian Parsley

2 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Preheat a cast iron pan over medium heat, and coat with exvoo. Season salmon with s&p and chopped herbs, then sear salmon on both sides until crisp. Finish salmon in oven until desired temperature is reached, I recommend medium. Serve the salmon over the zucchini noodles and top with roasted pepper relish, enjoy.

Roasted Pepper Relish

2 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tsp. Fresh Chopped Basil

½ tsp. Fresh Chopped Tarragon

¼ tsp. Fresh Chopped Mint

1 Yellow Bell Pepper (roasted, peeled and diced)

1 Red Bell Pepper (roasted, peeled and diced)

¼ tsp. Fresh Minced Garlic

S&P

Combine all ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Keep at room temperature.

Zucchini Noodles

8 medium zucchini (ran through a spiralizer)

1 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tsp. Fresh Minced Garlic

S&P

Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan. Add the garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. Next add the zucchini noodles and cook for 3-4 minutes over high heat until tender. Make sure not to overcook.

