We investigate Louisville's new FBI Special Agent in Charge

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Amy Hess is a Jeffersonville native who's been with the FBI since the early 1990's, and recently moved back to take over the Louisville division. The FBI Louisville Division is located at 12401 Sycamore Station Place in Jeffersontown, Kentucky. Contact them by phone at 502-263-6000. Their website is FBI.gov/Louisville, and you can also follow them on Twitter: @FBILouisville.

