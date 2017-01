(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Cyrano de Bergerac is the story of a funny-looking guy with a big nose who gets some behind-the-scenes help to gain a beautiful woman’s affection. The show opens January 26, 2017 at Commonwealth Theatre Center located at 1123 Payne Street in Louisville, Kentucky. Details are at CommonwealthTheatre.org.

