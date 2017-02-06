UofL med students buddy up with Parkinson's patients

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Mark Hebert tells us about UofL med students who are taking part in a unique program involving patients with Parkinson’s disease. Find more about this and other University of Louisville stories at UofLNews.com. You can also catch UofL Today with Mark Hebert Mondays and Tuesdays on 93.9 FM, on Metro TV Monday through Friday, and Thursdays at 5 on KET.

