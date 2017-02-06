WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

UofL med students buddy up with Parkinson's patients

UofL Today on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:21 PM. EST February 06, 2017

Mark Hebert tells us about UofL med students who are taking part in a unique program involving patients with Parkinson’s disease. Find more about this and other University of Louisville stories at UofLNews.com. You can also catch UofL Today with Mark Hebert Mondays and Tuesdays on 93.9 FM, on Metro TV Monday through Friday, and Thursdays at 5 on KET.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories