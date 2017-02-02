WHAS
U2 returns to Louisville after 30 years

U2 in Louisville on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:58 PM. EST February 02, 2017

GDL is joined by the Courier Journal’s music nerd Jeffrey Lee Puckett to talk about U2’s first concert in Louisville in 30 years. Tickets to see U2 at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on June 16, 2017 go on sale Friday, January 3rd at 10:00 AM starting at $35. You can read Jeffrey Lee Puckett’s music column in the Courier-Journal newspaper or at Courier-Journal.com.

