This year's Thunder Over Louisville theme is "local and original" music, so the fireworks show’s producer Wayne Hettinger has a long list of Kentucky musicians to choose from. Matt Gibson with the Kentucky Derby Festival joins Wayne on GDL to talk about this year’s show. Thunder Over Louisville is April 22, 2017. Find out everything you need to know about Derby festivities at KDF.org.

