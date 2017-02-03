WHAS
These are the breaks: hip-hop royalty Kurtis Blow in Louisville

Kurtis Blow on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:00 PM. EST February 03, 2017

Kurtis Blow was the first rapper with a gold record, the first rapper to sign with a major record label,and the first ordained minister of "The Hip Hop Church." The Father of Hip-Hop himself joins GDL before he performs for students at Western Middle School Friday, February 3, 2017. You can keep up with all of his endeavors through social media and on KurtBlow.com

