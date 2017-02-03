These are the breaks: hip-hop royalty Kurtis Blow in Louisville

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Kurtis Blow was the first rapper with a gold record, the first rapper to sign with a major record label,and the first ordained minister of "The Hip Hop Church." The Father of Hip-Hop himself joins GDL before he performs for students at Western Middle School Friday, February 3, 2017. You can keep up with all of his endeavors through social media and on KurtBlow.com.

