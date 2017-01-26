The young voices of the Louisville Youth Choir celebrate their golden anniversary

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

The Louisville Youth Choir is celebrating their 50th anniversary season with an event that's for adults to benefit young people. Louisville Youth Choir Executive Director Terri Foster gives details on the event and treats us to a performance from a few of the choir’s singers. 'For Love of Music' celebration is Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 5:00 PM at The Olmsted at 3701 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. You can get more information at LouYouthChoir.org.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved