WHAS
Close

The young voices of the Louisville Youth Choir celebrate their golden anniversary

Louisville Youth Choir on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 11:57 AM. EST January 26, 2017

The Louisville Youth Choir is celebrating their 50th anniversary season with an event that's for adults to benefit young people. Louisville Youth Choir Executive Director Terri Foster gives details on the event and treats us to a performance from a few of the choir’s singers. 'For Love of Music' celebration is Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 5:00 PM at The Olmsted at 3701 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. You can get more information at LouYouthChoir.org

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories