"The Animators" author draws from the cartoons she grew up with

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

UK graduate Kayla Rae Whitaker grew up watching animated television shows like "South Park" and "Ren and Stimpy," and now her first novel is “The Animators” is based on the friendship between a pair of female cartoon creators. Kayla will be signing copies of her book February 7, 2017 at Barnes and Noble at the Paddock Shops in Louisville, Kentucky, starting at 7:00 PM. Her website is KaylaRaeWhitaker.com.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved