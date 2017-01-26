Super Bowl party tips from the NFL's Official Entertaining Expert

If you aren't headed to Houston to attend Super Bowl LI, tailgating from the warmth of your own home can be just as festive and much more affordable. The NFL's Official Entertaining Expert Maureen Petrosky has some entertaining ideas with local flavor to put your best foot forward when you host a Super Bowl party. Atlanta and New England play in Super Bowl LI on February 5, 2017 starting at 6:30 PM.

Atlanta Apple Sangria

2 apples, cored and sliced into match sticks

1/2 cup Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select

2 cups apple cider

750ml bottle Korbel, chilled

1/4 cup pomegranate seeds

Add the apples to a large pitcher reserving about 1/2 cup for garnishing. Add the whiskey, apple cider, and chilled cava. Stir.

Fill the pitcher with ice. Pour the sangria into glasses filled with ice and top with sliced apple and pomegranate seeds.

Makes 6 drinks

Glassware: will need clear pitcher as well as 2 wine glasses

New England Boulevardier

1 ounce Campari

1 ounce sweet vermouth

1 ounce Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Rye

1 orange peel

In a rocks glass filled with ice, add the Campari, sweet vermouth and Jack Daniels Single Barrel Rye. Stir to combine.

Add the orange peel.

Makes 1 drink

Glassware: 2 rocks glasses

BITES:

Cranberry Glazed Pork Bites

1, 2 pound boneless pork loin (Get smallest one you can find, might be over 2 pounds)

Coarse Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

*Cranberry Sauce- from above or store bought doctored with chili flake and ginger.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Season the pork well with coarse salt and pepper. Place pork on a baking sheet fitted with a rack, fat side up. Bake for 40 minutes. Turn pork over and baste with a thick coat of cranberry sauce and bake for 15 minutes more or until pork internally is 150 degrees. Rest for 10 minutes before slicing into cubes.

Slice into 2- inch cubes. Lightly toss with cranberry sauce. Place under the broiler to brown, about 2- 3 minutes. Serve with picks on the side, or pick each piece with a decorative pick and place on a platter. Serve extra sauce on the side in a small ramekin.

Makes up to 32 pieces

Cranberry Sauce (if needed but preferably store bought)

2 cups fresh cranberries, picked over for stems and rotten berries

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 T orange zest

In a heavy bottom sauce pot, combine all ingredients and stir well

Over high heat, bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until the cranberries have popped. Keep stirring as needed to prevent sugar from sticking or burning on the bottom of the pan. Cook until the sauce has thickened and coats the back of a wooden spoon.

Remove from heat and transfer to a heat-resistant container. This makes about 3 cups.

Let cool and refrigerate, covered, for up to one week

Easy Smokey BBQ Kebabs

Jack Daniel’s barbeque sauce

1 pound chicken breast, cubed

1 sweet potato, peeled and cubed

2 cups Brussel sprouts, trimmed and halved

1 cup button mushrooms, cleaned

1 large red bell pepper, large dice

1 red onion, large dice

Coarse salt for seasoning

Assemble kebabs. Season with coarse salt.

Grill over medium high heat for 10- 15 minutes until veggies are all cooked. Brush with barbecue sauce half way through cooking and again once more before removing from the grill.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved