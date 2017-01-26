Special Olympics Skier is ready for her big trip

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Two athletes from Kentucky will represent the United States in the 2017 Special Olympics Winter Games in Austria. One of the athletes is Kelly McCormick, a skier who will compete in the slalom, giant slalom & downhill at the World Games. The State Winter Games begin Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Perfect North Slopes in Indiana. Kelly will head to Austria in March for the Special Olympics World Winter Games. You can get more information about Special Olympics and the Austria Games at SpecialOlympicsUSA.org, or at Austria2017.org.

