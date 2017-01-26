WHAS
Special Olympics Skier is ready for her big trip

Kelly McCormick on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 11:54 AM. EST January 26, 2017

Two athletes from Kentucky will represent the United States in the 2017 Special Olympics Winter Games in Austria. One of the athletes is Kelly McCormick, a skier who will compete in the slalom, giant slalom & downhill at the World Games. The State Winter Games begin Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Perfect North Slopes in Indiana. Kelly will head to Austria in March for the Special Olympics World Winter Games. You can get more information about Special Olympics and the Austria Games at SpecialOlympicsUSA.org, or at Austria2017.org

