Solving skincare needs to put your best face forward

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Francine Porter built a skincare empire based on a line of anti-aging products. She joins GDL to discuss how she built the Osmotics system to promote younger-looking skin. The Osmotics event takes place January 26, 27 and 28, 2017 at Dillard's in Mall St. Matthews in Louisville, Kentucky. You can call 502-893-4400 to make an appointment, or get more information at Osmotics.com.

