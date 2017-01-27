WHAS
Solving skincare needs to put your best face forward

Osmotics on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:01 PM. EST January 27, 2017

Francine Porter built a skincare empire based on a line of anti-aging products. She joins GDL to discuss how she built the Osmotics system to promote younger-looking skin. The Osmotics event takes place January 26, 27 and 28, 2017 at Dillard's in Mall St. Matthews in Louisville, Kentucky. You can call 502-893-4400 to make an appointment, or get more information at Osmotics.com.

