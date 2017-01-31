WHAS
Close

Sing your sea shanties at the first-ever Kentucky Pirate Festival

Kentucky Pirate Festival on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 2:32 PM. EST January 31, 2017

The scalywags of "Drunk and Sailor" are performing at Kentucky’s first Pirate Festival. They sing some jolly sea shanties to get everyone in the swashbuckling mood. The Kentucky Pirate Festival starts at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Tim Faulkner Gallery located at 1512 Portland Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under at the door. Get tickets and more information at KYPirateFest.com.

 

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories