Sing your sea shanties at the first-ever Kentucky Pirate Festival

The scalywags of "Drunk and Sailor" are performing at Kentucky’s first Pirate Festival. They sing some jolly sea shanties to get everyone in the swashbuckling mood. The Kentucky Pirate Festival starts at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Tim Faulkner Gallery located at 1512 Portland Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under at the door. Get tickets and more information at KYPirateFest.com.

