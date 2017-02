(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

See Sheryl Rouse as historical figure Harriet Tubman in "A Flight North on the Underground Railroad" on Sunday, February 26, 2017. The show will be held at the Grand Theater in the Women's Club of Louisville building at 1320 South Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky. For tickets go to FaithWorks-Studios.com, or call 502-414-4225.

