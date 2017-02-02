Puppy Bowl All-Stars get their start at Barktown Rescue

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

While most sports fans are counting down to Super Bowl LI, animal lovers are gearing up for the real game that is Puppy Bowl 13. This year, two local pups from Barktown Rescue will star in the game. Woody from Team Ruff, and Carson from Team Fluff join GDL with their managers Sandy Newton, Heather Nelson and Kayla Curtsinger. Puppy Bowl 13 will kick off at 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 5, 2017, with a 1 PM pre-game party at Beef O’Brady’s, 11324 Preston Highway, Louisville, KY. Details at BarktownRescue.org.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved