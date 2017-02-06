Pro basketball players and PRP grads share Hoops for Christ

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Phillip Morrison and Terrance Farley are PRP grads, former pro-basketball players and best friends who’ve teamed up for "Hoops for Christ," a program that partners with local churches and ministries to host basketball camps. They stop by GDL to demonstrate some of their skills and to talk about what else kids have to benefit from the program. Hoops for Christ's Spring Skills league begins with evaluation days on February 11 and 18, 2017. You can sign up now and get more information at MorrisonBasketball.com. You can also find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved