Papa John's Pizza gains a Kentucky Colonel

Lynn McQuillen supports many good causes with Papa John's, like the WHAS Crusade for Children and Big Brothers Big Sisters. His philanthropic efforts has earned him a special recognition from the Kentucky Colonels, an organization that supports Kentucky charities and goodwill. Lynn Ashton, the executive director of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, surprises him on GDL by officially naming him as a Kentucky Colonel. Find out more about the Kentucky Colonels organization at KYColonels.org.

