Object manipulation artists go with the flow

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Will Fenton, Samantha Schaefer, Olivia Gargotto and Matt O'Daniel show off some of their amazing tricks from their weekly Flow Jam. The Flow Jam takes place Saturdays nights from 6:30 to 9:00 PM at Rainbow Blossom in the Gardiner Lane Shopping Center at 3046 Bardstown Road in Louisville, Kentucky. Find more details on their Facebook page here.

