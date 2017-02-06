Object manipulation artists go with the flow

Will Fenton, Samantha Schaefer, Olivia Gargotto and Matt O'Daniel show off some of their amazing tricks from their weekly Flow Jam. The Flow Jam takes place Saturdays nights from 6:30 to 9:00 PM at Rainbow Blossom in the Gardiner Lane Shopping Center at 3046 Bardstown Road in Louisville, Kentucky. Find more details on their Facebook page here.
