WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Object manipulation artists go with the flow

Flow Jam on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:25 PM. EST February 06, 2017

Will Fenton, Samantha Schaefer, Olivia Gargotto and Matt O'Daniel show off some of their amazing tricks from their weekly Flow Jam. The Flow Jam takes place Saturdays nights from 6:30 to 9:00 PM at Rainbow Blossom in the Gardiner Lane Shopping Center at 3046 Bardstown Road in Louisville, Kentucky. Find more details on their Facebook page here

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories