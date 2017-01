(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

If you like to hunt or just enjoy nature, the Expo Center is hosting the Deer and Turkey Expo, where you can learn about everything from wood carving to archery. The Deer and Turkey Expo is January 27, 28 and 29, 2017 at the Kentucky Expo Center. Go to DeerInfo.com/Louisville for more information, or visit their Facebook page here.





