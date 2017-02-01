Money is no object for prom dresses for some lucky girls

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Surveys show the average family spends $919 on a junior or senior prom, with parents covering 75% of the cost. A student from Campbellsville University is giving some local teens and their families a break by collecting prom dresses to share with girls who need them. The Parkhill Prom Project runs through March 4, 2017, with a fashion show on March 2nd. If you'd like to donate a gently used prom dress, you can drop one off at Bridges of Hope Neighborhood Place at 1411 Algonquin Parkway in Louisville, Kentucky any Monday through Friday. For more information, call 502-634-6050.

