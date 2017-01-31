Military veteran overcomes addiction to find hope

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Ian Carey is a military veteran whose addiction to prescription drugs --- and later heroin --- eventually landed him at rock bottom. After running out of resources and options, he took a step that empowered him to make positive changes and rebuild his life. If you're looking for help with a similar situation, you can call Landmark Recovery of Louisville at 502-632-0315 or go to LandmarkRecovery.com.

