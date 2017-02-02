Groundhog Phil 2014.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

The groundhog of all groundhogs, Punxsutawney Phil, was too busy, so GDL got Kentuckiana groundhog Major to help celebrate Groundhog Day. Major and Brigette Williams with Second Chances Wildlife weigh in on Punxsutawney Phil's prediction that winter will last another six weeks. You can reach Second Chances Wildlife at SecondChancesWildlife.org, or on social media. The phone number to contact Brigette and the rest of the team is 502-228-6333.

