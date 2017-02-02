WHAS
Close

Major the groundhog soaks up his day in the sun

Major the groundhog on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:59 PM. EST February 02, 2017

The groundhog of all groundhogs, Punxsutawney Phil, was too busy, so GDL got Kentuckiana groundhog Major to help celebrate Groundhog Day. Major and Brigette Williams with Second Chances Wildlife weigh in on Punxsutawney Phil's prediction that winter will last another six weeks. You can reach Second Chances Wildlife at SecondChancesWildlife.org, or on social media. The phone number to contact Brigette and the rest of the team is 502-228-6333.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories