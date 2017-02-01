Love is in the air, and it smells like chocolate

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Valentine's Day means sweets for your sweetheart. Chef Dustin Willett of the Rivue restaurant atop the Galt House Hotel shows off three special desserts that will cap off their three-course Valentine meal. The menu for the Valentine's Day prix-fixe dinner is at Rivue.com/events, or you can call 502-568-4239 to make a reservation for $75 per person. Rivue is located on the 25th floor of the Galt House Hotel at 140 North Fourth Street in Louisville, Kentucky.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved