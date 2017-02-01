Love is in the air, and it smells like chocolate

Valentine's Day means sweets for your sweetheart. Chef Dustin Willett of the Rivue restaurant atop the Galt House Hotel shows off three special desserts that will cap off their three-course Valentine meal. The menu for the Valentine's Day prix-fixe dinner is at Rivue.com/events, or you can call 502-568-4239 to make a reservation for $75 per person. Rivue is located on the 25th floor of the Galt House Hotel at 140 North Fourth Street in Louisville, Kentucky.
Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs