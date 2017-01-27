Louisville meets the world with a concert of unity

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Local musicians from around the world to right down the road will gather to raise money for programs at Kentucky Refugee Ministries and Americana Community Center. Christine Gosney from Kentucky Refugee Ministries talks about their services and the concert, and then musicians Fernando Moya and Julia Purcell collaborate on a great medley that you can expect to hear more of at the show. Songs of Social Justice is Friday, January 27, 2017 from 7:00 PM till 10:00 PM, at Lettersong Gallery at 1501 Story Avenue in Louisville Kentucky. Tickets are $10, and details can be found at LettersongStudio.com.

