Local principal helps build school from the ground up

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Meade County High School principal Marc Adams traveled from Kentucky to the Dominican Republic to help build a school that would provide a safe place for education. He joins GDL to tell his story through the pictures he took while there. Visit LifetouchMemoryMission.com to see more photos and find out more about their mission, or you can follow them on Facebook here.

