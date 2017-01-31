Local Boy Scouts make special Valentine's cards for Meals on Wheels recipients

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Members of the Saint Edward scout troop in Jeffersontown made Valentines to be delivered to seniors who receive Meals on Wheels. It's not just the seniors who get something out of it; kids can get a chance to win prizes including a $3000 scholarship by registering at DoSomething.org/loveletters by Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Drop off handmade cards for Meals on Wheels through February 10th at 701 West Ormsby in Louisville, Kentucky.

