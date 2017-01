(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Saturday, January 25, 2017 is the start of the Lunar New Year, which signifies the Year of The Rooster in Chinese culture. The Louisville Lion Dance Team will celebrate the occasion with a performance at the Yang Kee Noodle location at 1004 Bardstown Road in Louisville, Kentucky. The celebration runs from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.

