Jerry Abramson comes full circle with a new role at Bellarmine University

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

He may have become the first mayor of the Louisville Metro in 2002, but before he was ever mayor, or even an alderman, Jerry Abramson was a teacher at Bellarmine. He has returned to the University as the Executive in Residence. Jerry talks with Rachel and Terry about his past and future with the University. You can learn more about the former Mayor's new role at Bellarmine.edu.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved