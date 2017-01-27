WHAS
Jerry Abramson comes full circle with a new role at Bellarmine University

Jerry Abramson on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 11:58 AM. EST January 27, 2017

He may have become the first mayor of the Louisville Metro in 2002, but before he was ever mayor, or even an alderman, Jerry Abramson was a teacher at Bellarmine. He has returned to the University as the Executive in Residence. Jerry talks with Rachel and Terry about his past and future with the University. You can learn more about the former Mayor's new role at Bellarmine.edu

