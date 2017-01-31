Help for cold, wet noses

Homeless cats and kittens find loving care and new homes with the help of the all-volunteer Animal Protection Association in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Their annual fundraiser is “Paws for a Cold Wet Nose,” held February 11, 2017 at Glassworks, 815 West Market Street in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets are $55 per person and can be purchased at PawsForAColdWetNose.com, or by calling 502-905-1147. The deadline for all ticket purchases is Monday, February 6th.
