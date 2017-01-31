(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

“Circle Mirror Transformation” is a common role-playing game in theater class that lends its title to a play on stage at Actors Theatre. Jeff Hayenga, Jeanna Phillips and Tonye Patano from Actors Theatre stop by GDL to include Terry and Rachel in their circle. “Circle Mirror Transformation” is at Actors Theatre in Louisville, Kentucky through February 12, 2017. Tickets can be purchased at ActorsTheatre.org, or by calling 502-584-1205.

