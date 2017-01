(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Lynda Lambert has details on free spa treatments and facials from Osmotics that can help you take care of your skin. The Osmotics event takes place January 26, 27, and 28, 2017 at Dillard's in Mall Saint Matthews in Louisville, Kentucky. You can call 502-893-4400 to make an appointment, or get more information at Osmotics.com.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved