Heart disease is the leading killer of both men and women in the US. February is Heart Health Month and the American Heart Association will hold free screenings Friday, February 3, 2017, at the Oxmoor Center in Louisville, Kentucky from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. They will also be teaching hands-only CPR. You can get more information by calling 502-371- 6040.

