Harold Bays joins GDL to talk about Statin Therapy, a common treatment method used to decrease high cholesterol. The L MARC Research Center is located at 3288 Illinois Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. Their phone number is 502-214-3977, or you can go to LMARC.com, for more information on how the can help treat high cholesterol.

